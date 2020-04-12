Flight Navigation System to 2022
Flight Navigation System market is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2015 to reach $17.98 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.60%. The increasing demand for aircrafts across the world and rise in the air traffic are driving the market growth. The rising demand for exact navigation and advancing technologies are also an extra benefit to generate business opportunities for the key players in this market. Efforts to diminish CO2 discharge and ecological consciousness are some of the important factors influencing this market.
Free sample report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/flight-navigation-system-global-market-4514
Some of the Key players in global Flight Navigation System market include Esterline Technologies Corp, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins.
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
By Type:
- Flight Navigation Systems
- Doppler Navigation System
- Hyperbolic Navigation System
- Flight Management System
- VOR/DME
- Inertial Navigation System
- Instrument Landing System
- Automatic Direction Finder
- Radar
By Application :
- Altimeter
- Gyroscope
- Turn Rate Gyro
- Attitude Gyro
- Directional Gyro
- Autopilot
- Magnetic Compass
- Sensors
- Air Speed Indicator
Get Discount on Report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/flight-navigation-system-global-market-4514
About us:
Research for Markets indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Contact Info:
Name: Research For Markets
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 8000-4182-37