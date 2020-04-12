Global 3D Metrology Market accounted USD 11.30 billion, at CAGR of 7.6% Forecast to 2025 | Major Players-Mitutoyo America C, GOM,  Creaform,  Perceptron,  3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo

The era of target-driven reports, quality loyalty and transparency in the research technique are only some of the aspects that can be confidently adopted in this market report. For the success of companies, the implementation of market lookup reviews is becoming very essential due to the fact it affords insights into profits growth and sustainability. The Global 3D Metrology Market, which ranges from product development, product launch, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and future technology products, analyzes the movements or actions of major market gamers and brands. The Global 3D Metrology Market lookup document additionally presents agencies with contact data about the company’s profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer and market share. The Global 3D Metrology Market research record will assist groups to gain better long-term decision-making, revenue generation, market goals and profitable companies.

Market Analysis: Global 3D Metrology Market

The Global 3D Metrology Market accounted for USD 11.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global 3D Metrology Market

Top players operating in the market consist of-FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, , Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc., Mitutoyo America C, GOM, Creaform , 3D Digital Corp, Perceptron, 3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo, SHINING 3D TECH. among others.

Market Definition: Global 3D Metrology Market

3D metrology is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs, instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. The increasing involvement of companies into mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, rising number of product launches, and the accelerated research and development activities are expected to raise the potential market.

In February 2018, Safran Landing Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of landing gear systems, deployed robotic inspection system to do metrology checking of their products. The robotic system includes ABB robot, Creaform 3D scanner integrated with metrology software.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling

Growing IoT market

Inability of traditional measurement devices to address many manufacturing issues

Growing quality requirement in industrial products

Emerging high tech robots serviceable in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection

Competitive Landscape: Global 3D Metrology Market

The global 3D metrology market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation: Global 3D Metrology Market

The global 3D metrology market is segmented based on offering, product, application, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into (Portable CMM- Bridge CMM, Gantry CMM, horizontal arm CMM, cantilever CMM, fixed CMM, articulated arm CMM, optical digitizer & scanner (ODS), 3d laser scanner, structured light scanner, laser tracker ,video measuring machine (VMM) ,measuring microscope , multisensor measuring system and automated optical inspection

On the basis of application the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, power and medical.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, aircraft components, defense, space exploration, automotive design & styling, pilot plant metrology, automotive component inspection, architecture & construction , medical, orthopaedics & prosthetics, medical devices, turbines (gas, wind, hydro), geospatial and others.

Based on geography, the global 3D metrology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

