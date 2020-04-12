Global Algae Products Market to reach USD 5.60 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.3% Forecast to 2025 | Top Players

Global Algae Products Market report examines the global market size in key areas such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report examines the global status of the Global Algae Products Market, the competitive environment, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Secondary research has identified key market players and primary and secondary research has determined their market share. All percentage shares, divisions and breakdowns were determined from secondary sources and primary sources verified. This research report classifies the Global Algae Products Market market by top players/brands, region, type and end users. To estimate and validate the size of the Global Algae Products Market, top-down and bottom-up approaches were used.

The global algae products market is expected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2025, from USD 3.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global algae products market are –

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Cyanotech Corporation

Cargill

The other players in the market are –Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Algatechnologies, CP Kelco and other.

An algae is a group of organism having potential of performing photosynthesis process. It helps to convert carbon dioxide into protein and fat in the presence of sunlight. It is utilised as food and fuel by the plant. Algae are commonly used in algae products comprising seaweed, kelp and chlorella. Algae products have high protein and contain essential amino acid, which helps in boosting human metabolic process like enzyme production. It also has high content of omega 3 and 6 acids. Algae Products have wide application in pharmaceutical, food supplement manufacturers and nutraceuticals industry.

According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, the U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 Billion alone. As per Statista, the pharmaceutical sector will grow by 160% between 2017 and 2030 and by 232% in India which will be known to be the biggest growth. Thus, it shows the pharmaceutical industry is growing and will derive the demand of algae products.

Market drivers:

Raising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of algae-based products

Alternate food source and food ingredient

Growing multi industry coverage

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings

