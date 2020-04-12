Global Augmented Reality Market accounted USD 650.8 million at CAGR 70.7% Forecast to 2024 | Company Analysis Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Inc.

Additionally, the report is a detailed analysis of the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends along with these it provides gen regarding the market’s drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis. CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Global Augmented Reality Market which in turn is making the sales, import, export, and revenue growth. The Global Augmented Reality Market provides a thorough analysis of the current conditions for the Abc industry due to the Global Augmented Reality Market. The Global Augmented Reality Market is highly dependent on the top players and brands. This report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands, showing their moves when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, at the same time providing with figures for the forecast years of 2024.

Market Analysis: Global Augmented Reality Market

The Global Augmented Reality Market accounted for USD 650.8 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 70.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Augmented Reality Market

Some of the major players of the global augmented reality market are-Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, EON Reality, Inc. Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Blippar Inc., Daqri LLC, Osterhout Design Group, Metaio GmbH, Cyberglove Systems LLC, Meta Company, GoldRun, Iryss, Layar, Total Immersion; Zugara, Sony, Wikitude, PTC, among others.

Market Definition: Global Augmented Reality Market

An augmented reality is a technology in which a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment are being viewed through a device on which elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. This technology is widely adopted and incorporated into gaming and other forms of video and entertainment as well as it is increasingly adopted in other applications such as aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial. The continuous innovations in the augmented reality industry coupled with advancements in GPS technology has led to increase the potential of the market in the global scenario.

Market Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Market

The augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of technology into Marker-Based augmented reality, and markerless augmented reality. The augmented reality segment is further sub-segmented into passive marker, and active marker. The markerless augmented reality segment is further sub-segmented into model-based tracking, and image processing-based.

The global augmented reality market is also segmented on the basis of device type into head-mounted displays, head-up display (HUD), and handheld device. The global augmented reality market is also segmented on the basis of component into hardware, and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into 3D camera, sensors, semiconductor component, and displays. The software segment is further sub-segmented into software development kits, and cloud-based services.

On the basis of end user, the global augmented reality market is further segmented into aerospace and defense, consumer, medical, and commercial. The consumer segment is further sub-segmented into gaming, sports and entertainment.

On the basis of geography, global augmented reality market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Share Analysis: Global Augmented Reality Market

The report for augmented reality market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically.

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. In July 2017, Vuzix Corporation collaborated with Ubimax to deliver a hands-free smart glasses solution to WS Kunststoff-Service utilizing the Vuzix M300. The new product launch is focused to reduce errors, optimize processes, and simplify new employee training via a single wearable device across several use cases within their multifaceted manufacturing operations.

