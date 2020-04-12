Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2017 – 2025: Rising Adoption from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to Fuel Growth

Global cutting tool inserts market analysis suggests that transportation is the most lucrative end use segment which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 10,500 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The report gives a complete overview of the global cutting tool inserts, which can help the businesses that are looking for opportunities to invest in the market. The report consists of a systematic segmentation that bifurcates the market into different parts for easy understanding and analysis of a huge market. Another important part of the market is a section dedicated to the competitive landscape of the global cutting tool inserts market. It briefs the profiles of key market players currently operating in the industry. It includes their current progress as well as the future strategies. This can be of great help to the businesses and new entrants who are striving to gain competitive advantage in the global cutting tool inserts market.

Segmentation of the global cutting tool inserts market

Based on Material Type

Diamond/DLC

Carbides

Boron Carbide

Titanium Carbide

Tungsten Carbide

Others

CBN

Ceramics

Based on Substrate

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Hardened Steel

Non-Ferrous Materials

Titanium and HRSA (Heat Resistant Super Alloys)

Based on Application

Threading

Milling & Shearing

Parting & Grooving

Drilling & Boring

Based on End User

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Woodworking

Medical

Die & Mould

Based on Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC (Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A research methodology that delivers accurate results

This research report involves critical analysis of the market and a vast study by the industry experts and analysts. The methodology includes an in-depth secondary research which will help in determining the key players, market size, potential regional markets and several aspects influencing growth. This is followed by accumulation of data from various sources like company websites, annual reports, white papers etc. PMR also conducts expert interviews which adds a great value to the report.

All the data collected in the research report undergoes a triangular method of validation in which the primary, secondary and PMR analysis contribute to the final data. The data is also scrutinized using standard tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights.

Following are the assumptions made during the creation of this report:

The analysis excludes the consideration of yearly changes in inflation rates while forecasting market numbers

Market numbers for each product category are assessed using a Top-down approach

Market numbers and end-use -wise market numbers are counter-validated with the help of Bottom-up approach

Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers

Economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers

Market forecast has been done on the basis of current market scenario. However, in future, the market is expected to witness entry of new startups, which can change overall market dynamics

Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market: Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report consists of a brief profile of all the major players in the industry. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are KYOCERA Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., ISCAR LTD., Knight Carbide, Inc., ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD., Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Sinter Sud S.p.A. etc.

