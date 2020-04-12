Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2025

As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global electric bicycle motors market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 8,500 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of assessment 2017-2025.

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global electric bicycle motors market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of electric bicycle motors. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the market viewpoint of the global electric bicycle motors market and the macroeconomic factors affecting this market. In addition, pricing analysis of the global electric bicycle motors market along with the value chain analysis for this market is also given in this section.

The second part of the report contains the global electric bicycle motors market analysis and forecast by operation type, by motor type, by power output, by sales channel and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional electric bicycle motors market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail along with the regional drivers, restraints and trends affecting the respective regional markets.

Competition landscape is a treasure trove of valuable market intelligence

The last part of the report features the competition landscape of the global electric bicycle motors market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global electric bicycle motors market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global electric bicycle motors market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

A robust research methodology that leads to accurate market numbers

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global electric bicycle motors market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global electric bicycle motors market.

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global electric bicycle motors market is segmented on the basis of operation type, motor type, power output, sales channel and by region.

By operation type, the pedal assisted segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,900 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,600 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 6.0% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

By motor type, the hub motors segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,750 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,250 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of assessment.

By power output, the less than 350W segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,600 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2,450 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of forecast.

By sales channel, the OEM segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,300 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6,900 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the period of assessment.

By region, the North America electric bicycle motors market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 185 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 330 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of forecast.

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the key players that are operating in the global electric bicycle motors market have been featured, which include companies such as Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd, BionX International Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, DAPU Motors, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, J.D. Components Co., Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Ortlinghaus-Werke GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine Co., Ltd., TDCM Corporation Limited and Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.

