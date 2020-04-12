Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market 2017 – 2025: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

As per the assessment of this Market Research, the global fifth wheel coupling market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 460 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 700 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global fifth wheel coupling market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of fifth wheel coupling device. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the product life cycle and patents that are applicable in the fifth wheel coupling market. This section of the report also contains information on the market viewpoint and the macroeconomic factors operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market. Also, the value chain analysis of the global fifth wheel coupling market is also provided in this section of the report.

The second part of the report contains the global fifth wheel coupling market analysis and forecast by product type, capacity, operation, sales channel and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional fifth wheel coupling market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail along with the regional drivers, restraints and trends affecting the respective regional markets.

Competition landscape section captures the scale and nature of competition in the global fifth wheel coupling market

The last part of the report features the competition landscape of the global fifth wheel coupling market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

A robust research methodology results in accurate market numbers

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global fifth wheel coupling market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global fifth wheel coupling market.

Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the key players functioning in the global fifth wheel coupling market have been profiled, which include players such as SAF-Holland S.A, JOST Werke AG, Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Sohshin Co. Ltd., Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co. Ltd, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Tulga Fifth Wheel Co., RSB Group, Hunger Hydraulics Group, ACCL (PL Haulwel Trailers), TITGEMEYER Group, FOSHAN YONGLITAI AXLE CO.,LTD., Xiamen Wondee Autoparts Co., Ltd., Shandong Fuhua Axle Co., Ltd. and Land Transport Equipment Co.,Ltd.

