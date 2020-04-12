Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Making CAGR of 3.3%| Top Key Players are to 2025 LS Cable & System Ltd, El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad, Tratos Limited, Jiangnan Group Limited, Dubai Cable Company Ltd.

The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material (XLPE, PVC, LSZH, EPR, Others), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Energy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Fire Resistant Cable Market

The key players operating in the global fire resistant cable market are –

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Corporation

NKT Group

Leoni AG

The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fire Resistant Cable Market

The report includes market shares of fire resistant cable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, In 2017, Nexans S.A. (France) is a global cabling products as well as services provider spent approximately USD 95.40 million in 2016 on R&D to expand its product portfolio to perpetuate its strong presence in the industrial cables market. The company mainly put efforts on smart grids, energy transition and safety.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fire resistant cables from building and construction industry

Increasing power generation projects worldwide

Market Restraint:

Volatile prices of raw materials

Availability of cheap quality products

Research Methodology: Global Fire Resistant Cable Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the global fire resistant cable market

Analyze and forecast fire resistant cable market on the basis of insulation material and end-use industry

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for insulation material and end-use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

