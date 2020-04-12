Global Herbal Medicines Market Key Country Analysis, Trends, Business Strategies by 2025 | SDMR
Herbal medicine, or phytomedicine is a medicinal system using a plant or animal materials such as seeds, roots, leaves, bark, flowers, oils etc. for medicinal purposes.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Herbal Medicines include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Herbal Medicines include
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature’s Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter’s
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Market Size Split by Type
Medicinal Part
Medicine Function
Active Ingredient
Market Size Split by Application
Western Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
