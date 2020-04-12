Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2019 – AkzoNobel, CABB, Dow Chemical, Dow Chemical

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Monochloroacetic Acid market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

According to the report, the global Monochloroacetic Acid market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

The list of key players in the global Monochloroacetic Acid market currently includes –

AkzoNobel

CABB

Dow Chemical

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical Company

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Monochloroacetic Acid market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

Solid

Liquid

Molten Form

Based on applications, the global Monochloroacetic Acid market can be segmented into –

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Monochloroacetic Acid market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

