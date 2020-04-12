Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market 2019 – General Electric, Mistras Group Inc, Olympus Corporation
MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.
The historical development trajectory of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.
According to the report, the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.
Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.
The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.
The list of key players in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market currently includes –
General Electric
Mistras Group Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Ashtead Technology Inc.
Nikon Metrology Inc.
Magnaflux Corporation
Zetec Inc.
Eddyfi NDT Inc.
Yxlon International GmbH
Fischer Technology Inc.
Sonatest Ltd.
NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg
Td Williamson, Inc.
Bosello High Technology Srl
The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market based on the categories of type and applications.
Based on types, the market can be divided into-
Visual Testing
Magnetic Particle
Liquid Penetrant
Eddy Current
Ultrasonic
Radiographic
Acoustic Emission
Based on applications, the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market can be segmented into –
Machinery Manufacturering
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Government Infrastructure & Public Safety
Power Generation
Others
Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.
