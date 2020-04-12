Global Organic Food Market is expected to reach US$ 375.98 Billion by 2026

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others. Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Food Market was valued at US$ 89.80Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$375.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global organic food market in 2016.

The rising awareness towards health and food safety among the consumers across the globe is driving the global organic food market

Organic food products are safer than the widely available ones because there is no utilization of fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, etc. when they are grown. Moreover, there are no traces of chemicals on the cultivation land and the organic animals are also raised without pushing antibiotics or hormones into their system. Organic food products cost 15 to 35 percent more than other products as supply is not being distributed uniformly. Storage cost of these products is also high and certification for growing these products, per acre costs INR 50,000. However, the working Parents are very concerned about the health of their children and willing to spend more to ensure that they get better and safer food than conventional adulterated food.

Get an Exclusive Sample copy of this [email protected] https://bit.ly/2OUOe8z

The key drivers for the global organic food market are increasing per capita income, growing awareness among consumers for health and food safety, emerging concerns for the environmental issues, major lifestyle changes among the younger age-group. The presence of pesticides in food products results in a number of diseases like asthma, birth defects, cancer, reproductive dysfunction, diabetes, autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and much more. The organic food his thus been grown without the usage of genetically modified toxic chemicals, organisms, fertilizers or pesticides. Moreover, Organic farming is mainly dependent on animal and green manure for the fertilization of crop; water-soluble mineral fertilizers are usually not approved. Compared to this, the mineral phosphorus fertilizer used in convention farming contributes to increased cadmium concentrations in agricultural soils in long run and this poses a high risk to human health because the food is the dominant route of human exposure to cadmium in non-smokers that may impair lung function and enhance the risk of lung cancer. Thus, the consumption of organic food is mainly considered to be a safer option for traditional food.

Global Organic Food Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for organic food is segmented on the basis of the food type, channel of product and geography. On the basis of food type, the market is segmented into dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & vegetables, Snacks food, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, Processed food, Packaged Food and Other food categories like Beverages. As per the channel of distribution, the market is bifurcated into Online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets, and Departmental stores.

Geographically, the global wound closure product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the major contributor to the global market and the growth of the market is accelerated by factors like stringent regulatory norms that ensure the availability of unadulterated food in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in countries like China and India given to the fact that the government agencies of these countries are providing subsidies to small farmers for organic farming.

Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in organic food market are undergoing different strategic initiatives such as the introduction of a wide range of innovative products. For example, Riverford has introduced two different and new type of cheese, these cheeses are hand-crafted by the workers without any inorganic procedure or ingredients. Moreover, the company has also introduced raw honey which is produced from foraged bees within Spain and imported by the UK market.

Market Segmentation: Global organic food market

Get Detailed Analysis of this Market Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-organic-food-market/

By Type of Food

Dairy

Bakery products

Fruits & vegetables

Snacks food

Meats/fish & poultry

Sauce & condiments

Processed food

Packaged food

Others

By Type of Distribution channel

Online channel

Offline channel

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global organic food market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826