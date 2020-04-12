Global Organic Soap Market is expected to Reach USD 318.1 Million by 2025

Sustainable development is now globally accepted by governments, industry and the public as a necessary goal for achieving societal, economic and environmental objectives. For this, green chemistry has a key role to play in maintaining and improving our quality of life, the competitiveness of the chemical industry and the natural environment. In green chemistry making safe, non-toxic products are the major goal. As a part of the search for safer catalysts, and reaction and product design and optimization, enzymes are looked like a future solution for the environmental hazards. Therefore, companies are highly investing in R&D of organic base product which will, in turn, promulgate the market for organic soap. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Organic Soap Market was valued around USD 169.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 318.1 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global organic soap market in 2017.

A lot of people have sensitive skin that doesn’t react well to chemically laden soap. By using organic soap, it can be avoided, or at least reduce, the skin problems or diseases that are caused by irritating chemical ingredients. Organic soap comprises ingredients that are not, and have not been produced with, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides. It’s invaluable for those who suffer from chemical sensitivities. Even if there is not a break out of a full-body rash, the chemicals that are used to make conventional soap will most definitely dry the skin. Non-organic soaps usually do not contain glycerin which is a moisturizing agent.

Organic soaps are mostly cruelty-free, i.e. they’re not tested on animals. Purchasing natural and organic products is better for the environment, too. Organic ingredients are grown without any pesticides, and chemicals both of which can pollute the water supply, air, and soil. The factors that enhance the global organic soap market are increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of organic soap over conventional chemical soaps and the growing cases of skin diseases and related health issues.

Many of the products we use to get clean such as soaps, facial cleansers, and body washes, might actually be doing us more harm than good. One of the main ways our body acquires nutrients, other than eating, is through the skin. Our skin is the largest organ—22 square feet on average—and 60 percent of the substances we put on it is eventually absorbed into the bloodstream. This semipermeable membrane allows us to absorb vitamins and minerals, but, unfortunately, it absorbs harmful chemicals we put on it, too. Ingredients like Parabens are used in conventional soaps are estrogen mimickers meaning that once applied to the skin, they enter the bloodstream, and the body mistakes them for estrogen. When the body thinks there is an abnormally high amount of estrogen present in the bloodstream due to the presence of these hormone disrupters, it reacts in various ways: decreasing muscle mass, increasing fat deposits, causing early onset of puberty and spurring reproductive difficulties in both men and women. Hence, the ingredients used for preparing organic soap have skin benefits which will trigger the market growth of global organic soap.

Global Organic Soap Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for organic soap is segmented by product type, distribution channel, packaging type, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Bar Soap, Liquid Soap, and Paper Soap. The distribution channel is segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels and others. In addition, the packaging type market can be segmented into Rigid Packaging & Flexible Packaging.

North American Organic Soap market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 38.37% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.19%.

Geographically, the Global Organic Soap market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America.

Global Organic Soap Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in global Organic Soap market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the organic soap market. For instance, L’Occitane En Provence had successfully launched a traditional project for the production of Shea butter to increase the production capacity and fuel the local economy. Most of the major vendors in the global organic soap market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Organic Market

By Product Type

Bar Soap

Liquid Soap

Paper Soap

By Distribution Type

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

