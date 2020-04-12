Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market 2019 – Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, Glaswerke Haller

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Radiation Shielding Glass market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

The historical development trajectory of the global Radiation Shielding Glass market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Radiation Shielding Glass market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

According to the report, the global Radiation Shielding Glass market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

Analysts have prepared this comprehensive report on the Global Radiation Shielding Glass market research report 2019 by performing primary and secondary research, where primary research personifies the most of their research efforts, which is supplemented by extensive secondary research.

The report also provides details on the leading players in the global Radiation Shielding Glass market, based on their updated industry profiles, market strategies, and overall business and financial outlook.

The list of key players in the global Radiation Shielding Glass market currently includes –

Schott

Raybloc

Electric Glass Building Materials

Corning

Nippon Electric Glass

Glaswerke Haller

Wolf X-Ray Corporation

MAVIG

Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation

Envirotect

PPG

Pilkington

British Glass

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Radiation Shielding Glass market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

X-Ray Radiation Shielding Glass

Gamma Ray Radiation Shielding Glass

Beta Ray Radiation Shielding Glass

Based on applications, the global Radiation Shielding Glass market can be segmented into –

Hospital Radiology Department

Laboratory

Other

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Radiation Shielding Glass market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

