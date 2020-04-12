Global Stadium Lighting Market Industry Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies: LG Electronics., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Panasonic, KCL Engineering, Ramus Illumination Pty Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Sportsbeams Lighting Inc.

The global stadium lighting market is expected to reach USD 703.2 million by 2025 from USD 391.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Stadium Lighting are mostly LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) which emits a flood lights ranging from 100 to 5,000 watts and 15,000 to 7,50,000 lumens. This technology is highly preferred because players react quickly to the small fast moving balls and these LEDs have the potential to withstand in thunderstorms, and different weather conditions. Its application is overseen in both indoor and outdoor section. It is used in cricket, football, hockey, rugby stadiums, high definition T.V. and ultra-slow motion technologies, parking slot and walkways areas. The increasing demands in various sports events like FIFA Football world cup, cricket world cup etc.

Global Stadium Lighting Market Light source (LED, HID, HPS, Induction), Offering (Lamps & Luminaires, Control Systems, Services), Solution Set-Up (Indoor, Outdoor), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

In 2015, Musco’s LED lighting solution provides LEDs to Arsenal football club, under which they played a football match against Liverpool.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in different sports events, which are played under stadium lights.

Growing demand of LEDs diodes in stadium lights due to weather compatibility.

Research and development took place to improve the Floodlights which is 365-degree movable.

The growth is suppressed due to high risk associated with health situation.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using sensor printing software.

Competitive Analysis:

The global stadium lighting market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of stadium lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, LG Electronics and Nissan stadium partnership to manufactured stadium LED sports lighting, which is enhanced with embedded sensors and Zigbee wireless communications.

Research Methodology:

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.