Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Market Analysis | by Key Players 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.), CargoSmart Ltd. (Hong Kong), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), BluJay Solution (U.K.), One Network Enterprises (U.S.)

In the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023,the production is estimated at 9600.8 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2022.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.)

CargoSmart Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

BluJay Solution (U.K.)

One Network Enterprises (U.S.)

JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Others

…

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Application Segment Analysis

On-Premise

On-Demand

