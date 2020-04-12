IoT Cloud Platform Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: International Business Machine Corporation, Mircosoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google Inc, Salesforce.Com

According to Research for Markets,the Global IoT Cloud Platform Market is accounted for $1.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.1% to reach $13.96 billion by 2023. Factors such as are low-cost wireless connectivity, growth in automotive sector & utilities, increasing demand for system integrators, data driven smart cities, evolution of high-speed networking technologies and increasing adoption of connected and intelligent devices are driving the market growth. However, shortage of IoT technology skills, lack of data management and interoperability and dearth of data security and privacy are hampering the market growth.

Based on Application, in Smart City, solutions contain wide variety of sensors and data sources. These include temperature, humidity, noise, gas, and motion sensors, cameras, mobile devices, network sniffers, smart meters, water meters and other devices that collectively monitor and optimize city operations while enhancing services. The smart waste collection technology sector is still in an early phase, but Smart Bins have now started to be used for waste collecting.

Some of the key players in Global IoT Cloud Platform market are International Business Machine Corporation, Mircosoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google Inc, Salesforce.Com, PTC, AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and General Electric Company.

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Deployment Models Covered:

• Public Deployment Model

• Hybrid Deployment Model

• Private Deployment Model

Organizations Covered:

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Businesses

Platforms Covered:

• Application Enablement Platform

• Device Management

• Connectivity Management

Applications Covered:

• Connected Logistics

• Connected Transportation

• Healthcare

• Home Automation

• Industrial Automation

• Smart Agriculture

• Smart City

• Smart Retail

• Wearable Technology

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



