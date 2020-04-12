IoT Monetization Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: International Business Machine Corporation, Mircosoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amdocs Ltd., PTC, Inc., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc

According to Research for Markets,the Global IoT Monetization Market is accounted for $35.41 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.1% to reach $699.9 billion by 2023. Various factors contributing to the expansion of the market growth are increased use of smartphones and other connected devices, adoption of the cloud technology, emergence of home automation products, rising demand for surface transportation systems and connected IoT sensors and wearable devices. However, poor internet connectivity in the underdeveloped and developing economies and lack of power-efficient devices are hampering the market growth. Moreover, proliferation of smart city and smart lighting projects, government funding for R&D in IoT, IoT in aerospace & defense sector are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

North America accounted for a large share in the overall market as, the U.S. is a key contributor to the IoT monetization market also there are several IoT companies in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of IoT in industrial and automotive & transportation applications.

Some of the key players in Global IoT Monetization market are International Business Machine Corporation, Mircosoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amdocs Ltd., PTC, Inc., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Corporation and Facebook Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Retail

• Industrial

• Automotive and Transportation

• Agriculture

• Energy/Utilities

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Other Applications

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premise

• On-Cloud

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

