IT enabled Healthcare to 2022

IT enabled Healthcare market is accounted for $120.88 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $262.46 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. There are several factors favoring the market growth, which includes expanding e-Health programs, rising government support, and high-minded incidence of chronic conditions.

M-health segment in services is estimated to dominate the market on account of increasing demand for emergency response services and healthcare practitioner support. Public/private healthcare institutions segment is expected to be the dominant among end-user segment, affirmatively due to the rise in number of people suffering and the ease of healthcare. Asia Pacific market is attributed to grow at fastest CAGR on account of growing government initiatives and proliferating healthcare sector.

Some of the Key players of the IT enabled Healthcare market include GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Apple, Inc., eHealth Technologies, AT&T Inc., Cerner Corporation, Aerotel.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

Emergency Response Services

Healthcare Practitioner Support

Healthcare Surveillance

Information and Reference Services

Solutions for Patients

Diagnostic Services

Monitoring Services

Prevention Services

Treatment Service

Wellness Services

By Application :

Ancillary Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Pharmacy Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

Nursing Information Systems

