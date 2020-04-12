Keratolytic Agents Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Keratolytic agents are used to treat dermatology indications by softening, separating, and shedding the cornified epithelium of the skin. This therapy is used in the treatment of warts, calluses, verrucae, acne, psoriasis, and other skin conditions. Keratolytic agents are classified into mild keratolytic, strong keratolytic, and others. Mild keratolytic agents include resorcinol and sulfur. Strong keratolytic agents are salicylic acid, silver nitrate, and trichloroacetic acid. Other agents include lactic acid, glycolic acid, urea, propylene glycol, pyrithione, and podofilox. These agents soften keratin, a major skin component, thereby improving the skin’s moisture binding capacity. Certain keratolytic agents are also used to treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. Keratolytic agents are compounds available under numerous brands as prescription products, and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

Demand for effective treatment for warts, calluses, acne, psoriasis, and other dermatology indications propel the global Keratolytic Agents Market. Salicylic acid compound is commonly used as keratolytic agent for various skin conditions. Salicylic acid is available under numerous brands as prescription and OTC products. Application of keratolytic agents is high in acne vulgaris, one of the major chronic inflammatory skin disorders. Different forms of acne vulgaris are treated through Jessner’s solution, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid. Increase in usage of the above compounds drives the global keratolytic agents market. Keratolytic agents like Whitfield’s ointment and Jessner’s solution have shown effective results in the treatment of deep lesions.

Consumer awareness about the benefits of keratolytic agents is a major factor boosting the growth of the keratolytic agents market. Keratolytic agents are the most common choice for patients with genital warts. Salicylic acid is used as an agent which removes the epidermal cells infected with human papillomavirus. This keratolytic agent is available as topical agent for HPV patients. An estimated 16% of the population of the U.S. suffers from warts and sexually transmitted HPV. Physicians often recommend keratolytic agents for HPV which leads to increase in demand for keratolytic agents. However, several generic brands of keratolytic agents are available in the market, resulting in increased competition. This is anticipated to restrain the global keratolytic agents market. Consumer awareness about the side effects of the products which makes them choose other options over keratolytic agents is another restraint of the global keratolytic agents market.

The global keratolytic agents market can be segmented based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into prescription products and OTC products. Based on route of administration, the keratolytic agents market can be classified into topical, oral, and intravenous. Topical keratolytic agents are more preferable because these are easy to use. Based on distribution channel, the global keratolytic agents market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global keratolytic agents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global keratolytic agents market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s dominance of the global keratolytic agents market is owing to rise in prevalence of dermatology indications including hair and acne related indications, increase in preference for better skin treatment among the youth, and surge in awareness. The keratolytic agents market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The region is often the first choice for companies to launch their new products because of rise in demand for personal care products. Awareness about the benefits of keratolytic products has increased in the past few years which indicates strong growth of the market in the near future.

Key players dominating the global keratolytic agents market are Perrigo Company, Procter & Gamble, McKesson Corporation, Seaford Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dermalogix Partners, Inc., and Medisca Pharmaceutique, Inc., among others.