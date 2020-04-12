Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: American TeleCare, Cardiocom, Carematix, Cybernet Medical Corporation, Drager Medical, GE Healthcare

According to Research for Markets,the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market is accounted for $1.5 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach $1.9 billion by 2023. Factors such as increasing research, prevalence and incidences of diseases, growth in the aging population and technological advancements are boosting the market growth. However, long equipment lifespan is reducing sales of centrifuges, release of harmful aerosols in the centrifugation of biohazardous material and high equipment costs restrain the market growth.

Based on application, Proteomics drive the demand for ultracentrifuges. Combinations of different centrifugation protocols have become the workhorse for subcellular fractionation, as these methodologies are easily adaptable to the requirements of different cell types and downstream analytical techniques. Analytical ultracentrifugation is one of the most powerful technique used for Proteomics.

Some of the key players in Global Laboratory Centrifuge market are Becton Dickinson, Danaher, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Andreas Hettich, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eppendorf AG, Drucker Diagnostics, Hitachi Koki, KUBOTA, Neuation Technologies, PerkinElmer, Sigma Laborzentrifugen and Beckman Coulter,Inc.

Products Covered:

• Accessories

• Equipment

Rotor Designs Covered:

• Fixed-Angle Rotors

• Swinging-Bucket Rotors

• Vertical Rotors

• Other Rotors

Applications Covered:

• Blood Component Separation

• Cellomics

• Diagnostics

• Genomics

• Microbiology

• Proteomics

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals

Usages Covered:

• Clinical centrifuges

• Preclinical centrifuges

• Preparative ultracentrifuges

• General purpose centrifuges

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

