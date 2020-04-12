Laboratory Information System Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Abbott Informatics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mckesson Corporation, LabWare, Inc, CompuGroup Medical AG, Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc

According to Research for Markets, the Global Laboratory Information System market is expected to grow from $1.37 billion in 2016 to reach $2.65 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need for integrated healthcare information systems, increasing government initiatives and investments by healthcare IT players are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high maintenance and service expenses and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the market.

Get a Sample copy of this report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/laboratory-information-system-global-market-5168

Some of the key players in the Laboratory Information System market are Abbott Informatics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mckesson Corporation, LabWare, Inc, CompuGroup Medical AG, Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Orchard Software Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI), 3M Company, Baytek International and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Drug Delivery LIS

• Clinical Diagnostics LIS

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Products Covered:

• Integrated LIS

• Standalone LIS

End Users Covered:

• Independent Laboratories

• Physician Office Laboratories

• Hospital Laboratories

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on Report: https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/laboratory-information-system-global-market-5168

About us:

Research for Markets indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Info:

Name: Research For Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 8000-4182-37

www.researchformarkets.com