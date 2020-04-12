Marine Sealants Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2016 – 2026

Sealants are defined as those materials that are applied to two or more substrates so as to fill the space between them, thereby restricting the passage of fluids. Sealants are often used in order to help resist relative movement of the substrates that compose the assembly. Ship building industry comprising commercial ship building, cruise ships & ferry boats building and yachts industry are among the prominent consumers of sealants. Marine sealants serve diverse set of functions ranging from waterproofing, vibration damping to insulation. Here, sealants find a variety of applications both above the water line and below the water line, and are used for sealing hull or deck joints, fittings and trims among others. Some of the prominently used marine sealants are polyurethane, silicone and polysulfide based sealants. Depending on the intended application area, one or more types of sealants are used.

Global Marine Sealants Market Dynamics

Steady growth in shipbuilding industry owing to increasing sea trade is expected to primarily drive growth of marine sealants market during forecast period. Besides, increasing demand for yachts and leisure boats owing to increasing aspirations of affluent populace across the globe is another factor that is expected to positively impact global marine sealants market during forecast period. However, economic down turn and uncertainties especially in key markets across the globe are likely to impact the global trade and shipbuilding order book and completions therein, thus, acting as an impediment to the growth of global marine sealants market during initial phase of forecast period. Moreover, cyclic nature of the ship building industry is another factor that affects dynamics of global marine sealants market. Increasing emphasis on launch of application specific product offerings is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period in global marine sealants market.

Global Marine Sealants Market Segmentation

Depending on the material type, global marine sealants market has been segmented in to following key segments:

Polysulfide

Butyl

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

On the other hand, depending on the applications, global marine sealants market has been segmented in to following major market segments:

Above Water-Line

Below Water-Line

Others

Global Marine Sealants Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographical regions, global marine sealants market has been segmented in to key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among the mentioned geographical segments, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate global marine sealants market, registering a steady single digit growth over the forecast period. Growth of shipbuilding industry is expected in turn drive demand for marine sealants during forecast period. Western Europe accounts for a significant share in overall global yacht building industry, as such, increasing demand for yachts during forecast period is expected to in turn drive growth of marine sealants market in the region.

Global Marine Sealants Market Players

