Market, Research, Reports, Company, Syndicated Market research, Forecasts, Industry Analysis, Consulting, Industry, Analysis, Trends, Volume, Trade, Share,Size

According to Research for Markets, the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market is accounted for $133.35 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.9% to reach $2173.7 million by 2023. Need to prevent insider threats posed by users, real-time analytics, growing volumes of data breaches, advanced solution for security enterprises are the following factors pushing forward the market growth. Factors, such as lack of awareness about user-centric approach, lack of knowledge about advanced insider threats and limited budget allocations hinder the market growth.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics solution presents the complete attack chain, including both normal and anomalous activity. User and Entity Behavior Analytics detects and neutralizes both known and unknown user-based threats. User and Entity Behavior Analytics also enables faster and better response when an incident is detected. Security is getting smarter with the integration of advanced analytics and user and entity behavioral profiling which is making better obsolete market. One of the key advantage included is, algorithms automatically monitor the creation, use and deletion of accounts, the elevation of permissions and the suspicious use of privileged accounts.

Some of the Key players in Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market are Bay Dynamics, Dtex Systems, Exabeam, Inc., Gurucul, Niara, Inc., Rapid7, Securonix, Splunk, Inc., Sqrrl Data, Inc., Varonis Systems, Inc., Darktrace Limited and Fortscale security ltd.

