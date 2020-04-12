Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market is Estimated to Reach the Value of US$ 3,908.2 Mn by the End of 2025

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria commonly found on nose or skin of healthy people. MRSA i.e., methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, is thus a type of staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to beta-lactam antibiotic called methicillin. MRSA strains do not respond to methicillin treatment. Around 1% of the population carrying staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are infected by MRSA. The infection causes skin and tissue infection, and is transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact. Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market accounted for a revenue of US$ 2,967.0 Mn in 2016, and is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3,908.2 Mn by the end of 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

According to CDC, two in every 100 people carry MRSA. Prolonged stay of patients in long-term health care facilities is a major factor giving rise to a serious issue of surplus MRSA infections. According to the Healthcare Cost & Utilization Project (HCUP), a family of health care databases in the U.S., the rate of deaths of hospitalized patients caused by MRSA infections is higher than non-hospitalized patients (4.7% vs. 2.1% respectively). Improved screening of antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria by using technologically advanced diagnostic tools, and upsurge in the consumption of antibiotics across the globe are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of global MRSA drugs market during the forecast period.

Key companies are entering the distribution agreements with the emerging regional players to improve the accessibility of their anti-MRSA agents. Basilea Pharmaceutica, one of the leading MRSA drugs manufacturer, entered into a license agreement for its anti-MRSA antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) with Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China). Such key strategies being adopted by the manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of MRSA drugs market during the forecast period. There is significant unmet need for the MRSA infection, which create huge opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market. Also adopting the strategies such as establishing commercial partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-MRSA agents provide scope for opportunities in the global MRSA drugs market. However, lack of systematic surveillance for MRSA infection in developing countries is likely to hamper the growth of MRSA drugs market during 2017-2025.

The global MRSA drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the global MRSA drugs market is classified as lipopeptide, oxazolidinone, cephalosporin, tetracycline, lipoglycopeptide, folate antagonists, and others. Lipopeptide drug class held the maximum market share in 2016 in terms of revenue, owing to the established market for lipopeptides such as Daptomycin owing to efficient distribution by manufacturers and distributors across the globe. Tetracycline and Lipoglycopeptide are likely to register moderate CAGR by 2025. However, others drug class segment, which is comprised of fluoroquinolones, streptogramins, etc., is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributable to the rising prevalence of MRSA infection in community settings of the developing countries.

Based on the route of administration, the global MRSA market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Parenteral segment accounted for highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue to lead the market during 2017-2025. The estimated dominance of the segment is attributed to its preference as a first line of therapy in the MRSA treatment. In terms of distribution channel, the global MRSA drugs market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Rising number of multispecialty hospitals worldwide, and improved supply of the generic MRSA drugs in the hospital pharmacies across the globe are the major factors for the dominance of hospital pharmacy segment in terms of revenue in 2016. However, online pharmacy is expected to grow at relatively significant CAGR during 2017-2025, due to availability of antibiotics on the online platform with attractive offers and discounts.

Geographically, global MRSA drugs market is divided into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, owing to the strategic presence of key antibiotic manufacturing companies in the U.S. North America is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, which is attributable to the increasing investment by key players in the R&D of novel drug molecules against MRSA infection. However, rising awareness about the antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the emerging economies of Asian countries, and rising incidence of hospital-acquired MRSA infection in India & China are the major factors for the estimated growth of Asia Pacific with relatively significant CAGR by 2025.

The prominent players operating in the global MRSA Drugs Market are Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., The Medicines Company, Theravance Biopharma, Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc. Investing in the R&D and clinical trials of unique drug molecules, and introducing the generic drugs against the existing products which have lost the patent exclusivity are the major strategies being adopted by key manufacturers to stay ahead in the rising competition.