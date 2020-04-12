Milk & Dairy Products Industry Outlook to 2023 – Agropur, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, Dean Foods, Fonterra, Groupe Lactalis, Parmalat, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- According to this study, over the next five years the Milk & Dairy Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Milk & Dairy Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

Major Market Players

Agropur (Canada)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Dairy Farmers of America (USA)

Danone (France)

Dean Foods (USA)

Fonterra (New Zealand)

Groupe Lactalis (France)

Parmalat (Italy)

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (India)

Megmilk Snow Brand (Japan)

Meiji (Japan)

Nestle (Switzerland)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

SanCor(Argentina)

Saputo (Canada)

Savencia Fromage & Dairy (France)

The Kraft Heinz (USA)

Unilever (Netherlands)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Fluid Milk

Milk Powder

Butter

Cheese

Ice Creams

Yogurt

Cream

Segmentation by application:

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Retailers

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Milk & Dairy Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Milk & Dairy Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Milk & Dairy Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Milk & Dairy Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Milk & Dairy Products sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

