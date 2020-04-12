Multi Cloud Management Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Centurylink, Vmware, Rightscale, Doublehorn, BMC Software, Cliqr, Jamcracker, Dell Technologies, Cloudyn, Accenture, Citrix, IBM

According to Research for Markets, the Global Multi Cloud Management Market is accounted for $937.80 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $5,331.27 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. Increased agility & automation, avoidance of vendor lock-in and requirement for high level of governance and policy are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, lack of data security and dearth of expertise are major challenges in the market. The major opportunities in the market include significant growth in hybrid cloud adoption and high acceptance rate in SMES.

By using multi-cloud management solutions, enterprises are advancing latest and better ways of attractive operational benefits, while also reducing the costs. The prevention of vendor lock-ins, improved dexterity and automation, and the requirement for high-level governance and policies are expected to drive the demand for the multi-cloud management solutions. Based on deployment model, public cloud segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Multi Cloud Management market include Centurylink, Vmware, Rightscale, Doublehorn, BMC Software, Cliqr, Jamcracker, Dell Technologies, Cloudyn, Accenture, Citrix, IBM, Sixsq , Turbonomic, Cloudmore, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Ecmanaged Sl and Never Fail LLC.

Service Types Covered:

• Training and Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Reporting and Analytics

• Monitoring and Access Management

• Cloud Automation

• Data Security and Risk Management

• Migration and Integration

• Other Service Types

Applications Covered:

• Compliance Management

• Identity and Policy Management

• Infrastructure and Resource Management

• Lifecycle Management

• Metering and Billing

• Provisioning

• Other Applications

Platforms Covered:

• Internal Enablement

• External Enablement

End Users Covered:

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Public Sector

• Telecommunications and ITes

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other End Users

Deployment Models Covered:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large Enterprise

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

