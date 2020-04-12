Network Outsourcing to 2022 market

Network Outsourcing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the period 2015 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include improved company focus, obtaining resources that are not available internally, and low cost of materials. Whereas opportunism by external merchant and uncertainty in costs are some of the key restraining factors in the global market.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages. IT industry is anticipated to be the leading segment in market owing to its prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for IT industry is mainly driven by increasing adoption of IT sector in network outsourcing market and technological advancements.

The Key players in the Network Outsourcing market include Accenture, Amazon, At&T, BellSouth Network Outsourcing, Cisco, Colt Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Deutsche Telekom T-Systems, EDS Technologies Private Limited, Ericsson, Fujitsu Enterprise, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, Hughes Network Solutions.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

• Wireless Network Technologies

• Web Services

• VPN Topologies

• Unified Messaging

• Open Specification Servers

• Modular Component Style Architecture

• Java

• Interconnection

• Instant Messaging

By Application :

• Retail

• Media

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance

• Energy & Resources

• Telecommunication & IT

• Healthcare

• Public sector

• Transport & logistics

• Manufacturing

