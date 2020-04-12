Neuromorphic Chip Market to 2026 : Hewlett Packard Labs., HRL Laboratories, LLC., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., Knowm Inc.

Research Report Insights offers a 10-year forecast for global Neuromorphic Chip Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.7% during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 7 regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA which influence the current nature and future status of the neuromorphic chip market over the forecast period.

This research report provides detailed analysis of neuromorphic chip market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these chips. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on neuromorphic chip applications across different regions globally.

The market is witnessing growth in the adoption and development of neuromorphic chips. Market growth of neuromorphic chips is driven by growing demand for artificial Intelligence systems and increasing government investments in R&D. These factors along with the benefits provided by neuromorphic chips over conventional computing is rapidly creating opportunities for growth of the neuromorphic chip market. Additionally, increasing convergence of next-generation technologies and integration of neuromorphic chips in smartphones, is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The report starts with an overview of the neuromorphic chip market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the neuromorphic chip market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Neuromorphic chip market is classified on the basis of application and vertical. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as image recognition, signal recognition, data mining and others. On the basis of vertical, global neuromorphic chip market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and others and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for neuromorphic chips across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of neuromorphic chips across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of neuromorphic chips, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of LATM), Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, Nordic, and Rest of WE), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe) APEJ (China, India, South Korea, ASEAN, ANZ, and Rest of APEJ), Japan, MEA (North Africa, South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the neuromorphic chip market across various regions globally for the period 2016 –2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 11 years.

These neuromorphic chips are not completely commercialized yet, and are still in the research and development stage. We have considered research & development expenditure towards neuromorphic chips by players in this market, along with the monetary investments by governments based in various regions, to calculate global neuromorphic chip market size. Forecasting models are developed in order to quantify the impact of each of these factors on industry spending. A forecast scenario for each causative factor is then created and the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis is identified.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the neuromorphic chip market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global neuromorphic chip market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of application and vertical, and based on different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global neuromorphic chip market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global neuromorphic chip market.

In the final section of the report, we included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in neuromorphic chip portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the neuromorphic chip’s value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the neuromorphic chips space. Key competitors covered are IBM Research, Inc., Intel Corp., General Vision Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Labs., HRL Laboratories, LLC, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., and Knowm Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Application Image Recognition Signal Recognition Data Mining Others

By Vertical Aerospace & Defence Automotive Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others



Key Regions Covered

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of LATM

Western Europe Germany UK France Switzerland Nordic Rest of WE



Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ China India South Korea ASEAN ANZ Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA North Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



Key Vendors

IBM Research, Inc.

Intel Corp.

General Vision Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Labs.

HRL Laboratories, LLC.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

Knowm Inc.

