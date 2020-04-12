Orthopaedic Imaging Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC), General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare

According to Research for Markets, the Global Orthopaedic Imaging market is expected to grow from $7.85 billion in 2016 to reach $11.20 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Growing incidences of several orthopedic disorders, advent of 3D imaging technology and rising preference to portable point-of-care devices are the some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled radiologists and increasing cost of clinical trials are restricting the market. Continuous efforts are being made by research institutes and medical organizations towards the development of advanced imaging devices which also fuels the market growth.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to witness the largest market share during the forecast period. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements and existence of huge market players are the factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing population and rising occurrence of chronic diseases.

Some of the key players in the Orthopaedic Imaging market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC), General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Genesis Medical Imaging inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sectra AB, Carestream Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc, ARTANN Laboratories, Inc, Emovi inc, Esaote SpA, Imaging Equipment Ltd and Planmed Oy.

Applications Covered:

• Chronic Disorders

• Bone tumors

• Acute injuries

• Other Applications

Products Covered:

• Fluoroscopy

• X-Ray

• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

• EOS Imaging Systems

• Conventional radiography

• Arthrography

• Ultrasound

• Scintigraphy (Radionuclide Bone Scan)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA or DXA)

• CT-Scanner

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs)

• Radiology Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

