Orthopedic Oncology Market to Witness Steady Growth during the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Orthopedic oncology accounts for a small proportion in orthopedics. Orthopedic oncology is a condition that arises due to the formation of benign and malignant tumors in bones and connective soft tissues. It also includes the diagnosis and treatment of patients with metastatic carcinomato the skeleton. Bone and soft tissue tumors are quite rare and sometimes require reconstructive surgery. Soft tissue sarcomas are more common than bone sarcomas. For 2016, the American Cancer Society estimates about 3,300 new cases for cancer of the bones and joints and 12,310 new cases for soft tissue sarcomas. There are three main types of bone cancers, osteosarcoma, which arises most often in the growing ends of long bones, chondrosarcoma, which develops in the metaphysis and Ewing’s sarcoma. Malignant bone tumors also referred to as chondrosarcoma are more prevalent in adults than other form of cancers and remains a challenging tumor to diagnose and treat. Treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy do not remain the preferred choice of treatment in treating such type of tumor as clinical studies demonstrate no substantial improvements in the survival rate of the patients. Therefore, adequate surgical resection is the mainstay of treatment in case of chondrosarcoma. As estimated by the American Cancer Society, chondrosarcomas is more prevalent with 40% of cases developing in adults whereas less than 5% of cases occur in patients younger than 20.

Radiofrequency ablation has become the standard and most preferred choice of treatment in case of osteoid osteoma, a benign bone tumor that arises from osteoblasts. However studies demonstrates its expanded application in palliative treatment of patients with painful bone metastasis .The ability to perform less invasive procedures often allows more efficient, less painful, and more cost-effective patient care. In addition, minimally invasive techniques such as kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and acetabuloplasty may provide an alternative to major reconstructive surgery for patients with metastatic disease.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1523

Global Orthopedic Oncology Market: Drivers & Restraints

Factors driving the global orthopedic oncology market includes rapidly ageing population with increasing risk of developing cancer. Patients who had prior high-dose external radiation therapy or treatment with anti-cancer drugs are at higher risk of developing osteosarcoma. However, a small number of bone cancers also develop due to heredity defects of bones and people with metal implants, which doctors sometimes use to repair fractures, are more likely to develop osteosarcoma. In case of soft tissue sarcoma adults with heredity disorders such as retinoblastoma, tuberous sclerosis, werner syndrome etc are at higher side of developing this type of cancer.

High cost associated with the treatment for musculoskeletal oncology diseases and lack of awareness regarding the effective treatment therapies are some of the factors which restraint the market growth in the near future

Global Orthopedic Oncology Market: Segmentation

Orthopedic Oncology marketis segmented by treatment, by end user and geography:

By Treatment Surgery Amputation Limb Salvage Surgery Reconstructive Surgery Chemotherapy Radiation Therapy Targeted Therapy



By End User Multispecialty Hospitals Cancer Research Institutes



Global Orthopedic Oncology Market: Overview

Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders are expected to drive the demand for effective treatment therapies for treatment of various cancers associated with bones and soft tissues. The orthopedic oncology market is expected to grow at a healthy pace attributed to rising prevalence of cancer over the forecasted period.

Global Orthopedic Oncology Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, thrombophilia treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Global market for Orthopediac oncology is expected to be on a higher side in North America and Europe owing to increasing prevalence of cancer and musculoskeletal related disorders. Asia pacific represents immense growth opportunity for orthopedic oncology market attributed to rapidly aging population and rising cancer incidence. In addition macroeconomic factors such as FDA approvals are also expected to increase the adoption rate of devices in the developed countries.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1523 Global Orthopedic Oncology Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the orthopedic oncology market are Stryker Corporation, Accentus Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Idec, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., and Pfizer Inc.