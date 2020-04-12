Parking Sensors Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Abbott Analog Devices Inc., Denso Corporation, BMW, Ford Motor Company

According to Research for Markets, the Global Parking Sensors Market is accounted for $5,363.4 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% to reach $24,467.2 million by 2023. Factors such as helping to prevent injury to pedestrians and adoption of LiDAR in parking assist system will drive the market growth. However, high replacement cost and limited detection range of the sensors are the factors restraining the market.

By technology, ultrasonic parking sensors dominated the global market due to the rising demand for parking assist systems among low and mid segment vehicles. Also, the segment’s command is mainly due to the improved accessibility and the dropping price of ultrasonic sensors. These sensors use sound waves to detect the obstacle whether the vehicle is in motion or at rest.

Some of the key players in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Abbott Analog Devices Inc., Denso Corporation, BMW, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz (Parktronic), Texas Instruments Inc., Audi, Honda, Volkswagen, Parking Dynamics, Hyundai, Murata Manufacturing, Valeo, Black Cat Security, Proxel and Nippon Audiotronix.

Technologies Covered:

• Ultrasonic

• Electromagnetic

Applications Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

