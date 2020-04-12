Plasma Component Separator Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players

Increase in per capita income and changing lifestyles (especially food habits) have resulted into rise in prevalence of diabetes, heart attack/stroke, cancer, and other life threatening diseases. Component in the blood are used to treat these blood related diseases. Presently, when blood is donated, it is separated into three component: plasma, red blood cells, and platelets. Plasma are generally used to increase blood volume or it can be separated into individual plasma proteins such as fibrinogen, factor VIII, anti-thrombin III, and factor IX. Separation of plasma components is called plasma fractionation. Moreover, plasmapheresis therapy removes pathogenic factors from patient’s blood/plasma by extracorporeal circulation. These separators and fractionators have hollow fiber membrane, in which desired plasma component is separated.

Increasing adoption of processed food over organic food is expected to increase incidence rate of chronic disorders and weak immune system among people. This is one of the major reason to treat the disorders through plasmapheresis, which is expected to increase the plasma component separator market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the treatment of diseases through extracorporeal blood circulation can eliminate the side effects of other types of treatment. This is projected to be a major factor fueling the growth of the plasma component separator market during the forecast period. However, possible risk of infection due to substitution fluid is likely to hamper the growth of the plasma component separator market during the forecast period.

The global plasma component separator market can be segmented based on technology, disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market can be categorized into membrane plasma separation and centrifugation. Increase in demand for membrane plasma separation technology from biopharmaceutical companies as the technology provides more accurate results and technological advancements in the membrane filtration technology is expected to drive demand for membrane plasma separation technology based plasma component separators during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Based on disease indication, the global plasma component separator market can be divided into oncology, neurology, hematology, nephrology, and others. According to WHO survey, cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality across the globe, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012 and 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Late-stage presentation and inaccessible diagnosis and treatment are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global market can be classified into hospitals, blood banks, diagnostics laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers, biopharmaceutical companies, and others. Increase in prevalence and incidence of various blood disorders such as sickle-cell anemia & leukemia and improving health care infrastructure are expected to drive the global plasma component separator market in the near future.

Geographically, the global plasma component separator market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global plasma component separator market due to rise in number of hemophilic patients. Asia Pacific is a potential market for plasma component separator. The market in the region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global plasma component separator market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Toray Medical, Kawasumi Laboratories, and Asahi Kasei Medical, among others.