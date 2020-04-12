Power Management ICs Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2026

Power Management ICs Market: Overview

Power management integrated circuits (PMICs) enable distributive management of power requirements with regards to the host system. Most power management integrated circuits include some aspects of electronic power control and conversion functions. PMICs are usually integrated in battery managed devices, such as portable multiple-media players, smart phones, et cetera.

The global PMIC market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period and reach US$ 56.48Bn by 2026

Power Management ICs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Power Management ICs market can be segmented as follows,

Motor Control ICs

Voltage Regulators

Battery Management ICs

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Others

The global Power Management ICs market can also be segmented by industry,

Automotive

Data center providers

Telecommunication and Network Providers

Consumer Electronics

Others

Power Management ICs Market: Drivers and Challenges

With increase in demands for smart phones, smart watches and other wearable electronics, the potential growth opportunities for the Power Management ICs market also rise. The accelerated demand from consumers for energy efficient power electronics is expected to act as a driving factor for the global Power Management ICs market.

However, cheaper power management ICs, such as battery management integrated circuits developed in ‘grey’ markets can challenge the overall growth of the power management integrated circuits, globally. Also, some power management equipment requires special temperature monitoring equipment, which could cause major operational failure.

Management ICs Market: Regional Outlook

The global Automotive Steering System market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa. The Power Management Integrated Circuits market is Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of power management ICs across several application areas, such as consumer electronics and automotive.

Though, currently, North America and Europe are considered to be leading the global Power Management Integrated Circuits market due to established maturity of power management industry in those regions.

Power Management ICs Market: Key Players

The following are some of the leading players in the global Power Management ICs market,

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

ON Semiconductor

Semtech Corporation

STMicroelctronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Maxim Integrated

ROHM Co., Ltd.

