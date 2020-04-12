Powertrain Testing Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2019-2025
Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on foil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.
There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmiion control systems.
Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.
In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.
Powertrain Testing market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global Powertrain Testing Market: Product Segment Analysis
- Engine Test
- Gearbox Test
- Turbocharger Test
- Powertrain final tests
Global Powertrain Testing Market: Application Segment Analysis
Automotive powertrain components manufacturers
- Automotive Manufacturers
- Others
Global Powertrain Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report AKKA Technologies, Ricardo, ThyenKrupp, Horiba, Atesteo, Applus+ IDIADA, Intertek, IAV, MAE, FEV, A&D, IBAG, IFP, FAKT, CSA Group, KST, CRITT M2A
