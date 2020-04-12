Revenue Management Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Revenue management is the application of disciplined analytics that predict consumer behaviour at the micro-market level and optimize product availability and price to maximize revenue growth. The primary aim of revenue management is selling the right product to the right customer at the right time for the right price and with the right pack. The essence of this discipline is in understanding customers’ perception of product value and accurately aligning product prices, placement and availability with each customer segment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Revenue Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Revenue Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of revenue management solutions and services in the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The primary driving forces for this growth are huge technological spending and penetration of revenue management solution and services in manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The global Revenue Management market is valued at 10500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 29600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Revenue Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Geographic Revenue Mix, Accenture, Amdocs, Ericsson, Netcracker Technology, Oracle, CSG Systems, Huawei, Redknee, SAP, Suntec Business Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Risk Management

Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management

Revenue Analytics

Data Management

Channel Revenue Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aviation

Real Estate & Construction

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Retail & Wholesale

Manufacturing

Tourism & Hospitality

Table of Contents

1 Revenue Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Revenue Management

1.2 Classification of Revenue Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Revenue Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Revenue Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Risk Management

1.2.4 Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management

1.2.5 Revenue Analytics

1.2.6 Data Management

1.2.7 Channel Revenue Management

1.3 Global Revenue Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Revenue Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Real Estate & Construction

1.3.4 Media & Entertainment

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.7 Energy & Utilities

1.3.8 Retail & Wholesale

1.3.9 Manufacturing

1.3.10 Tourism & Hospitality

1.4 Global Revenue Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Revenue Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Revenue Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Revenue Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Revenue Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Revenue Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Revenue Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Revenue Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Geographic Revenue Mix

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Revenue Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Geographic Revenue Mix Revenue Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Accenture

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Revenue Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Accenture Revenue Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amdocs

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Revenue Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amdocs Revenue Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ericsson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Revenue Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ericsson Revenue Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Netcracker Technology

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Revenue Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

