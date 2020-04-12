Sensor Fusion Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Analog Device Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Baselabs GmbH, Cummins Inc., Hillcrest Labs., Invensense, Inc, Kionix Inc

According to Research for Markets,the Global Sensor Fusion Market is accounted for $1.77 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% to reach $7.85 billion by 2023.The increasing demand for integrated sensors in smart phones, miniaturization in electronics, demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are boosting the market growth. Lack of Standardization in Mems & Sensor Fusion Systems and complexity of sensor fusion algorithms are hampering the market growth. Moreover, sensor fusion applications using context awareness systems & IOT and growing demand for wearable devices are providing ample opportunity.

North America dominated the market due to presence of automotive players and growing technological advancement in MEMS industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at high rate during the forecast period owing to high demand from consumer electronics arising from emerging countries including India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia others.

Some of the key players in Global Sensor Fusion market are Analog Device Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Baselabs GmbH, Cummins Inc., Hillcrest Labs., Invensense, Inc, Kionix Inc., MEMSIC Inc., Microchip Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Senion and STMicroelectronics.

Sensors Covered:

• Capacitive Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Accelerometer

• Temperature Sensors

• Radar Sensors

• Touch Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Other Sensors

Technologies Covered:

• Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Applications Covered:

• Consumer electronics

• Medical

• Military

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Home Automation

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

