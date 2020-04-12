Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market Overview, Market Shares, Growth Opportunities, Major Companies & Analysis by Key Region 2025

Research Study on “Global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market 2025” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors.

The industrial sewing machine is a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. Industrial sewing machines differ from traditional sewing machines in many ways. An industrial sewing machine is specifically built for long term, professional sewing tasks and is therefore constructed with superior durability, parts and motors.

Industrial sewing machines are a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. The industrial sewing machines have been in active use for manufacturing not only apparel such as clothing and underwear but also bags, shoes, car seats and sofa, etc. As the industrial sewing machines downstream application, apparel is its largest downstream market, which will share 43.53%

The production of industrial sewing machines is distribution in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region industrial sewing machines in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take about 60.31% in 2016. In China, the world’s largest sewing production area, the management of sewing factories has come up against huge challenges in recent years because of steeply rising personnel costs and shortages of labor.

The production of industrial sewing machines will reach about 10306 K Units in 2016 from 9182 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 2.00%.

Brother, Feiyue. Juki Corporation, Jack and ZOJE are the key suppliers in the global industrial sewing machines. Top five companies will take up about 59.96%. Bother is the leading manufacturer in industrial sewing machines industry. And it will take up about 25.76% in 2016.

The industrial sewing machines industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

The global Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market is valued at 6900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.6% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

Sunstar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

General Industrial Sewing Machine

Special Industrial Sewing Machine

Decorative Industrial Sewing Machine

Segment by Application:

Apparel

Shoes

Bags

Cars

Others

