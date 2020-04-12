Silver Powder And Flakes Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2015 – 2025

Silver powder and flakes are used by converting it to conductive pastes and adhesives. The high conductivity of silver in the ink form maximize its performance. Silver powder and flakes is largely used in the electronics industry. These powders are also used in adhesives and sealants. The rise in these markets is expected to increase the demand for silver powder and flakes, thus helping the global silver powder and flakes market to grow. In the global silver powder and flakes market, rise in demand for the hybrid silver coated materials will be seen in the near future. Also, the use of silver nanoparticles for antibacterial use will increase the demand for silver powder and flakes. This increase in the demand is anticipated to project a positive growth on the global silver powder and flakes market. Having said that, the global silver powder and flakes market is expected to witness double digit growth in the forecast period.

Drivers and restraints

The growing electronics industry is projected to be a major driving factor for the global silver powder and flakes market. Also, the demand for silver powder and flakes is expected to increase due to the rise in the adhesives and sealants industry. It is anticipated that, during the forecast period there will be a shift of trend towards use of hybrid materials that will integrate the use of less conductive and less expensive silver powder and flakes. The growing automotive industry is also anticipated to be a major driving factor for the global silver powder and flakes market. Though the silver powder and flakes market had been buffeted by rise in silver prices, there are opportunities for the key players who are able to provide customized high quality silver powder and flakes. Also, the shift of trend towards the use of silver nano powders and flakes is expected to be a major restraining factor for the global silver powder and flakes market.

Segmentation

The global silver powder and flakes market is broadly segmented on the basis of product types as:

Silver powders

Silver flakes

Nano powder and flakes

Others

The global silver powder and flakes market is broadly segmented based on end use industry into:

Electronics and electrical

Photovoltaics

Silver inks

Automotive

Adhesives

Others

The electronics sector account for the largest share according to consumption of silver powder and flakes. Photovoltaics segment holds second position in the global silver powder and flakes market.

Region – wise outlook:

Geographically, the global silver powder and flakes market can be broadly segmented on the basis of seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia – Pacific, Japan and Middle – East and Africa. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global silver powder and flakes market. Asia pacific is also anticipated to emerge as a leading region in the global silver powder and flakes market. China is expected to witness fast growth in the global silver powder and flakes market.

Major key players:

Some of the key market players identified in the global silver powder and flakes market are: