Smart Advisors Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications Inc., Next IT Corporation, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., eGain Corporation, CX Company

According to Research for Markets,the Global Smart Advisors Market is accounted for $704.5 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.0% to reach $ 6399.72 million by 2023. Factors such as increasing use of artificial intelligence for automation of tasks, usage of mobile phones and social media, use of smart advisors by both small scale and large scale enterprises, increasing use of the technology in healthcare. The major challenge faced by the market is high deployment cost as well as system integration complexities.

Based on Application, Smart Advisors provide end-to-end investment in banking services. Thereby increasing banks ability to attract external funding, and assist the clients to negotiate with various stakeholders to complete the investment cycle. Smart Advisors program assist the banking clients to validate their business and augment their scale and growth. Financial institutions are therefore considering the spectacular emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Some of the key players in Global Smart Advisors market are Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications Inc., Next IT Corporation, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., eGain Corporation, CX Company, Codebaby (iDAvatars),Speaktoit Inc., IBM Watson and 24/7 Customer Inc.

Usages Covered:

• Social media

• Websites

• Contact centers

• Mobile platform

• Other Usages

Types Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Managed services

• Professional services

Deployments Covered:

• On-premises

• On cloud

End Users Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Travel & Hospitality

• Retails

• Education

• Government

• Financial Services

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

