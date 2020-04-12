Smart Lock Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Cansec System, Weiser Lock, Avent Security, Yale Real Living, Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, AT&T Intellectual Property

According to Research for Markets, the Smart Lock Market is estimated at $0.97 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2016 to 2023 Rising demand for dynamic unlocking mechanism is a primary factor fostering the market. Some of the key factors that drive the market growth include growing awareness regarding safe home solutions, stable growth in portable connected smart devices and rising demand for secure locks.

A smart lock is an electromechanical lock which is designed to perform locking and unlocking operations on a door when it receives such instructions from an authorized device using a wireless protocol and a cryptographic key to execute the authorization process. It also monitors access and sends alerts for the different events it monitors and some other critical events related to the status of the device. Most of the smart locks are simple and are at-home installable devices that can fit over the thumb turn of a deadbolt contained on the inside portion of the door.

Some of the key players in global Smart Lock market include Cansec System, Weiser Lock, Avent Security, Yale Real Living, Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, AT&T Intellectual Property, Kwikset Company, Lowe’s Companies, Inc, Comcast Corp, Mul-T-Lock Company, Smart Locking Logic, Okidokeys, SentriLock, UniKey Technologies, Inc and Schlage.

Lock Types Covered:

• Padlocks

• Deadbolt

• Lever Handles

• Other Lock Types

Sub Products Covered:

• Touch Screen

• Motion Sensor

• Keypads

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Institution & Government

• Critical Infrastructure

• Enterprise

Communication Protocols Covered:

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Other Communication Protocols

Sub-Markets Covered:

• Energy Security

• Port Security

• Casino Management

• Physical Security

• Data Center Security

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

