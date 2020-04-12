Smart Pill Boxes and Bottles Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2016-2026

Smart pill boxes and bottles are gaining upsurge owing to rapid advanced technologies and innovations in the smart pill boxes and bottles market. The smart pill boxes are combination of sensor board and control board and it enables buzz at appropriate time prescribed for taking the medicine. Various manufacturing brands use different power source for signaling. The smart pill bottles uses sound, light, text, and phone call to remind the people to take medicines. The advanced smart pill boxes are also connected to blood pressure monitors and blood glucose monitors. Global smart pill boxes and bottles market is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Smart Pill Boxes and Bottles Market: Drivers and restraints

Gradual increase in the prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as cardio vascular diseases, hypertension, and neurological disorders is driving the smart pill boxes market as this has led to a need for regular and timely medication. Increased health care awareness and increased disposable income propels the smart pill boxes and bottles market. However, smart pill boxes and bottles are costlier than conventional bottles. Lack of awareness act as major bottlenecks for the global smart pill boxes and bottles market.

Smart Pill Boxes and Bottles Market: Segmentation

Global market can be segmented as following types

By Product Type Plastic Boxes Metal Boxes

By Technology Internet Bluetooth GPRS

By Application Diabetes Hypertension Arthritis Epilepsy Organ Transplantation



Smart Pill Boxes and Bottles Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Global market is segmented into seven key regions, includes North America (N.A), Latin America (L.A), Western Europe (W.EU), Eastern Europe (E. EU), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America region is expected to account for majority of the market share due to increased awareness among the people towards the innovative technologies followed by Europe and Asia. Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, India, Japan are fastest growing economies across the globe. Which enables offers majority of market share in Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities owing to rapidly evolving infrastructure enables unlock the potential of global smart pill boxes and bottles market.

Smart Pill Boxes and Bottles Market: Key players

Some of the key players are