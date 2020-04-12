Social Gaming Market 2019 By Top Key Players | Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, King Digital Entertainment, Supercell, Behaviour Interactive, Wooga, Zynga

“Social Gaming or Online gaming refers to the activity or practice of playing an online game on a social media platform.”

The Social Gaming report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

King Digital Entertainment

Supercell

Behaviour Interactive

Wooga

Zynga

Etermax

Peak Games

Tencent

TinyCo

Gameloft

CrowdStar

Aeria Games GmbH

DeNA Co., Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice Social Gaming

Video Social Gaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Social Gaming status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Social Gaming manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Gaming :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Social Gaming market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

