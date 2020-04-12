Specimen Validity Testing Market Value Projected to Expand by 2026

Drug test is referred as analysis of biological samples such as urine, blood plasma, breath, and sweat. Specimen validity test (SVT) is defined as analysis of specimen to evaluate consistency with normal human urine. It is performed on specimen to detect dilution, substitution, or adulteration. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has provided guidelines that laboratories must follow while performing specimen validity testing. According to the SAMHSA guidelines, specimen validity testing consists of measurement of physical characteristics, creatinine level, specific gravity, pH, oxidizing adulterants, and interfering substances. SVT is an integral part of every urine drug screening and used routinely in several applications such as drug screening, pain management studies, and abuse testing.

Usage of illicit drugs is rising across the world. According to data published by the National Institute of Drug Abuse, illicit drug usage in the U.S. has been increasing. In 2013, an estimated 24.6 million people in the country aged 12 or older (9.4% of the population) had used an illicit drug. Rise in usage of illicit drugs is a key driver of the global Specimen Validity Testing Market. Moreover, strict laws mandating drug screening and government funding to control drug abuse are projected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and emergence of alternative techniques are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global specimen validity testing market during the forecast period.

The global specimen validity testing market can be segmented based on product, type of testing, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into reagents, assay kits, disposables, and others. Based on type of testing, the global specimen validity testing market can be categorized into in-office or laboratory testing and rapid or point-of-care testing. In terms of end-uses, the global market can be divided into criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, drug screening laboratories, drug rehabilitation centers, pain management centers, and others.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52056

Geographically, the global specimen validity testing market can be segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market due to high awareness and adoption of testing in these regions. Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative market that is anticipated to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Growth of the specimen validity testing market in Asia Pacific is attributed to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, rise in health care infrastructure, and surge in funding from market players to curb drug abuse in this region. Brazil is the fastest growing market for specimen validity testing in Latin America. The market in the Middle East is considered to be in a development phase.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=52056

The global specimen validity testing market is highly organized, with few players accounting for major share in terms of revenue. Key players in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sciteck, Inc., Alere (now part of Abbott), Premier Biotech, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, and Express Diagnostics, Inc.