Syncope Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

In medical terms, fainting or passing out caused by a fall in blood pressure is known as syncope. Syncope is a temporary loss of muscle control and consciousness, usually related to insufficient blood flow to the brain. It most often occurs when blood pressure is very low. Syncope is also known as swooning or blacking out. It affects more women as compared to men. It also affects children, but in most cases, it is usually harmless. Neurological and heart problems are major factors that predispose children to serious syncope. As per literature review, 34%, or approximately 1/3 cases of syncope, are unexplained. Cardiac syncope is associated with a 6-month mortality rate.

Syncope can be classified into categories such as cardiogenic, neurological, metabolic, and vasomotor. Orthostatic hypotension is a common vasomotor cause of syncope. Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and subclavian steal syndrome are major factors for neurological syncope. Heart valve disease, cardiac arrhythmias, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy play a major role in cardio syncope.

Head injury, inner ear problems, low blood sugar, problems with bowel movement, coughing, anemia, dehydration, pregnancy, stroke, breath holding episodes, and seizures are major situations or illnesses that can cause syncope.

Changes in vision, dizziness, nausea, cold, damp skin, yawning, jerky and abnormal movements, and lightheadedness are common signs and symptoms of syncope.

There is a focus on clinical history to diagnose syncope. Echocardiograms (echo), tilt table tests, electrocardiograms (ECG), cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, implantable heart monitors, electrophysiology study, and Holter monitors are major tests and procedures used to diagnose syncope. A major complication of syncope is sudden death.

Increase in the use of medication, a number of other comorbidities, and rise in geriatric population are major factors driving the Syncope Market. Additionally, rise in awareness about syncope globally is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Approximately, half of the inpatients leave hospitals without a diagnosis. Patients need to visit three different specialists and undergo at least 13 tests before receiving a doagnosis. Therefore, patients’ frustration is a major challenge for the syncope market.

The global syncope market can be segmented based on diagnostic tests and treatments, application, end-user, and region. Based on diagnostic tests and treatment, the market can be divided into medications and diagnostic tests. The diagnostic tests segment can be further divided into computed tomography (CT), electrocardiogram, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), hemoglobin count, tilt table test, and others. Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are typically leveraged for complicated syncope. It is not common to take medicine for syncope. Currently, there are common medicines (Florinef, Fludrocortisone, and Midodrine) for children and adults. Anticholinergics, nutritional supplements, benzodiazepines, and vasopressor are also used to treat syncope. Therapies and surgery are also involved in the treatment of syncope. Treatment depends on case to case.

In terms of application, the global syncope market can be classified into cardiogenic, neurological, metabolic, vasomotor, and others.

Based on end-user, the global syncope market can be categorized into hospitals and fainting clinics. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global syncope market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global syncope market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan; better health care infrastructure; economic growth; rise in the number of insurance payers; expanding and developing private health care sector; and increase in awareness among people.

Key players operating in the global syncope market include Medtronic, Inc., Philip Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi Co., Sanofi Aventis, GE Healthcare, Alba Medical Systems, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Medicomp Inc., and OSI Systems, Inc..