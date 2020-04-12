Trachoma Treatment Market Growth and Size 2028

Trachoma is a bacterial infection which affects the eye of the human body. Trachoma is caused by the bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis. Trachoma is the contagious disease and spread through the contact with the infected people. A person suffering from trachoma initially feel slight itching and irritation in their eyes, further swollen of eyes can be noticed. If the trachoma treatment is not taken it may cause to blindness. There are various options available in the market for trachoma treatment such as medication, surgery, and facial cleanness. Medication is considered as the first line for trachoma treatment. For the patient suffering from a severe condition, trachoma treatment is done by surgery. For few patients, facial cleanliness is prescribed in combination with medication for trachoma treatment. World Health Organization has stated the several guidelines for the trachoma treatment with the surgery to manage the associated risk. Antibiotics are more often prescribed by the physician for the trachoma treatment in the initial stages

Trachoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints: The increasing prevalence of trachoma due to rising air pollution is the primary factor driving the growth of trachoma treatment market over the forecast period. The lack of maintenance of personal hygiene by majority people in the under developing countries such as sharing the used towel and clothes has also responsible for the rising prevalence of trachoma which will ultimately fuel the growth of trachoma treatment market. Also, the rising focus of leading pharmaceutical companies to manufacture more innovative drugs for the trachoma treatment will also upsurge the growth of trachoma treatment market. The lack of awareness among the people about the availability of over the counter medication for trachoma treatment hamper the growth of trachoma treatment market over the forecast period. Side effects associated drugs for trachoma treatment which may have an adverse impact on the human eye can be major factor lead to sluggish growth of trachoma treatment market.

Trachoma Treatment Market: Overview: The rising prevalence of trachoma throughout the globe is responsible for the significant growth of trachoma treatment market over the forecast period. World Health Organization is the estimated that around 157.7 million people have trachoma throughout the globe and from them, 2 million people have become blind. World Health Organization also estimated that the prevalence of trachoma is much higher in the African counties due to lack of personal hygiene maintain in these countries. The adoption of trachoma treatment is much higher in the developed countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan while there is much lower adoption of trachoma treatment in the under developing countries. By drug type, antibiotics will dominate the majority of market share for trachoma treatment market in term of revenue though physician prescribes antibiotics as the first option for trachoma treatment. Among all distribution channel retail pharmacies major revenue share for trachoma treatment market which is then followed by hospital pharmacies.

Trachoma Treatment Market: Regional Overview: Based on geographical presence Trachoma Treatment market is classified in eight key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading region for the global trachoma treatment market due to high adoption trachoma treatment among the people. Western Europe and Japan will follow the trachoma treatment market after North America due to the launch of various drugs for the trachoma treatment in these regions. China and APECJ are the will be the fastest growing region for trachoma treatment market in term of revenue due to rising incidences of eye infections. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to gain less traction for trachoma treatment market owing to lack of awareness among the people about the trachoma treatment.

Trachoma Treatment Market: Key Players: Some of the key players found across the value chain of Trachoma Treatment market are Allergan plc. Fresenius Kabi, Almirall PLC., Novartis AG, Apotex Corporation, Bausch Health, Altimed Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others