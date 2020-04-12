Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2024

“Increasing demand of drones for commercial application is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of unmanned aircraft systems market globally”

The global unmanned aircraft systems market is expected to grow from USD 12.10 billion 2017 to USD 42.64 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.72%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global unmanned aircraft systems market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The unmanned aircraft systems market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. 3D Robotics, Inc.

2. AeroVironment, Inc.

3. Aeryon Labs, Inc.

4. DJI

5. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6. Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9. The Boeing Company

10. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

This research report categorizes the global unmanned aircraft systems market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the unmanned aircraft systems is studied across Agriculture, Audit, Surveillance, Inspection & Monitoring, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utilities, Environmental Resource Management, and Media & Entertainment.

Based on End User, the unmanned aircraft systems is studied across Civil & Commercial, Military & Defense, and Public Safety.

Based on geography, the unmanned aircraft systems is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the unmanned aircraft systems market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the unmanned aircraft systems market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the unmanned aircraft systems market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction