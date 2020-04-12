Urethral Bougies Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

Bougie is a thin cylindrical rod inserted into or through a body passageway to diagnose or treat a condition. It is made up of rubber, plastic, or metal depending on the use. Urethral bougies are usually used to treat urethral strictures i.e., narrowing of urethra resulting in difficulties in urine flow. This is carried out by passing a thin rod into urethra resulting in widening of urethral passage. In some cases, dilation is also required prior to the passage of large instruments such as resectoscope through the urethra.

Urethral stricture is more common in men than women. Increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidence of chronic kidney diseases, surge in cases of urinary tract infections & urinary stones, and increase in demand for cost-effective procedures for dilation propel the global Urethral Bougies Market. Additionally, high cost of surgical procedures, risk of reoccurrence, infections associated with surgeries, and ease to perform dilation at home are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Expert dilation is becoming a lost art in several technologically developed countries. This can act as a major restraint of the global urethral bougies market. Using bougies with pressure gauge, electroscopic arrangement, and stopcock is the latest trend in the global market.

The global urethral bougies market can be segmented based on gender, usage, and end-user. In terms of gender, the market can be classified into male and female. Male urethral bougies are 3 mm to 6 mm in diameter and approximately 140 mm long. Female urethral bougies are about 70 mm long. The male urethral bougies segment dominated the market in 2017 due to high incidence of urethral strictures among men compared to women. The segment is expected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period.

Based on usage, the global urethral bougies market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Disposable bougies are intended for single use, while reusable bougies can be used multiple times. It is very important to follow proper disinfection procedure for reusable bougies in order to avoid contamination. The disposable segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to ease of use. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. The clinics segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to ease of performing the procedure without operation.

In terms of region, the global urethral bougies market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidence of urinary infections, better reimbursement policies, and presence of key players are the major factors likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is also a significant market for urethral bougies due to rise in population and increase in health care expenditure. The global urethral bougies market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Surge in urethral surgeries, increase in the geriatric population, high incidence of kidney disorders, rise in awareness, and key players focusing on expanding in the emerging economies are likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global urethral bougies market are Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Envaste Limited, Rontis Medical, Smiths Medical, Urovision – Urotech, Coloplast Ltd., Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., and Amecath.

