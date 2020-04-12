Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: Continental AG, Johnson Controls Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Denso Corporation, Jtekt Corporation

According to Research for Markets, the Global Vehicle Electrification market is expected to grow from $17.84 billion in 2016 to reach $33.54 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Rising demand for electric systems in vehicles, increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and increasing conventional fuels prices are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Moreover, tax exemptions and subsidies provided by governments, strict government norms on Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions along with rising environmental awareness are supporting the growth of vehicle electrification market. However, high cost of electrification and electric systems, fail safe electronic and electrical components are some of the factors hindering the market.

Replacing mechanical or hydraulic systems with electric systems is considered as one of the best way to reduce carbon emissions, increase vehicle efficiency and reduce dependency over oil. Vehicle electrification generates new opportunities for consumer engagement along with various environmental and economic benefits.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) is leading the overall Vehicle Electrification and is projected to sustain its growth over the forecast period

Some of the key players in global Vehicle Electrification market include Continental AG, Johnson Controls Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Denso Corporation, Jtekt Corporation, Valeo SA, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magna International Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Wabco Holdings Inc, Borgwarner Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Two – Wheeler

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Car

Channel Types Covered:

• Aftermarket

• OEMs

Product Types Covered:

• Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

• Start/Stop System

• Electric Water Pump

• Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

• Electric Power Steering (EPS)

• Actuators

• Electric Vacuum Pump

• Starter Motor & Alternator

• Liquid Heater PTC

• Electric Oil Pump

• Electric Turbocharger

• Thermoelectric Generator

Degree of Hybridizations Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev) & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

