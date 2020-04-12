Whole-Body Imaging Market by Type & Forecast during 2018 – 2028

Whole-Body Imaging: Market Insights

Whole-body imaging is the accurate and fast modality for the detection of disease in the entire body. Whole-body imaging techniques widens the scope of vision in the biological function of the body. Whole-body imaging helps to track immune system cellular activity in real time.MR imaging improves the ability to identify the metastatic spread in the body and MR angiography helps in detecting peripheral vascular disease and carotid. Whole-body imaging uses computed tomography to obtain thin, cross-sectional, detailed X-ray images of the body which helps to examine specific areas in the body such as heart and lungs. Improving accessibility and advances in technology have accelerated the acceptance of whole-body imaging in recent years. Improvement in the detector for CT and PET have resulted in the development of safe, accurate procedure which can be used efficiently in the emergency. Miniaturization of electronics, improvements in detector systems, and increases in computing power support the development of portable devices, including PET and MR imaging.

Whole-Body Imaging: Market Dynamics

An increasing number of cases for cancer and early detection of cancer further increases the diagnosis rate and scan which drive the whole-body imaging market in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of new techniques and improving healthcare infrastructure drive the market of whole-body imaging in the near future. Increasing life expectancies, change in lifestyle and the corresponding rise in the aging population increasing the diagnostic procedures which significantly boost the whole-body imaging market in the near future. Improved instrumentation along with the reduction in scanning times and the dose of radiation has shown a more confident and efficient diagnosis which boost the whole-body imaging market. However, certain limitations which hinder the growth of whole-body imaging market include the high cost of the scan and lack of reimbursement along with the use of a high amount of radiation during the scan which might increase the risk of cancer.

Whole-Body Imaging: Segmentation

The global Whole-Body Imaging Market is segmented on basis of technology, application and geography.

Segmentation by Technology

Computed Tomography Scan

Positron Emission Tomography Scan

Segmentation by Application

Oncology

Musculoskeletal Scan

Cardiovascular

Others

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Whole-Body Imaging: Overview

The striking shift in the cause of morbidity and mortality across the world has taken place. Chronic and non-communicable disease such as cardiovascular disease and cancer is the major cause of mortality which further increases the diagnosis and treatment rate driving the overall whole-body imaging market in the forecast period. During the past decade, whole-body imaging has evolved through remarkable advances in instrumentation, radio pharmacy and information technology which have a prominent role in propelling the growth of whole-body imaging market. The trend toward faster imaging with improved resolution and imaging procedures will continue to spur the whole-body imaging market. Moreover, improving patient-centered care, achieving better patient outcomes and increased productivity along with achieving better accuracy, safety and cost-effectiveness drive the whole-body imaging market in the forecast period.

Whole-Body Imaging: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for Whole-Body Imaging holds the largest revenue share, due to technological development from MRI scanners to radiotherapy. Government support for research and development has continued to rise over the past few years which helps to develop new and innovative technology for diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular significantly drive the whole-body imaging market in the forecast period. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global whole-body imaging market, owing to improved healthcare owing to increasing patient demand driven by increased awareness of options and secondly the rising unhealthy lifestyles is driving the medical costs which further drive the whole-body imaging market. The Asia Pacific is expected experience steady growth in the Whole-Body Imaging market, owing to large consumer base and rapid infrastructure development in healthcare sector along with the active medical tourism due to advanced medical care/technology and relatively affordable cost compared to the rest of developed nations. China is expected to register significant growth in the Whole-Body Imaging market, owing to the increasing number of patients with high deductible health plans and investment in medical imaging equipment. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to exhibit slow growth in Whole-Body Imaging market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness regarding the adoption of new technology.

Whole-Body Imaging: Key Players

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global whole-body imaging market are MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MiE GmbH, NeuroLogica Corp., Mediso Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms. among others.